BJP demands NIA probe into Telangana's Bhainsa clashes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Bhainsa clash, in which three police official sustained injuries and 13 houses and 26 vehicles were set on fire.

"A few criminal mobs from Bhainsa have intentionally planned and physically attacked one group of people physically harming them and burning their vehicles and homes. Huge arson is being reported by locals, who are now fearful of more violence in the near future," said a statement issued by party spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Tuesday.The statement said that it has been more than 48 hours and neither the Director-General of Police and nor the Home Minister has made any statements assuring action against the perpetrators.The BJP alleged that it was the height of irresponsibility of the state government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao."BJP is receiving complaints from locals on how despite attacks on senior police officers, these unruly mobs were neither contained by police using force nor have they reported arresting any miscreants so far," the statement said."BJP takes strong objection to this unacceptable partisan conduct of the state police in handling a plotted and targeted attack by unruly mobs," it added.The party alleged that Rao had "tied the hands of Telangana police" and is "interfering in discharging their duty to bring the culprits to justice".Police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Bhainsa town till January 15 after clashes between two groups in the region.According to Telangana police the two groups who started pelting stones at each other in the late hours on January 12 after which the situation turned violent. (ANI)