BJP demands probe into alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday demanded a detailed inquiry into the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. A BJP delegation met the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal in Kolkata and demanded that video footage be made available in the public domain to clear the air over the alleged attack.

In a letter to the poll body, BJP's Pratap Banerjee, Sabyasachi Dutta and Shishir Bajoria said, "We are shocked to see on TV that the chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been injured while in Nandigram assembly constituency wherein she has alleged that she was pushed by some people."

They wrote that this is a very serious allegation involving the security of the chief minister. "We are concerned how such an incident could have occurred especially where the Director Security and Additional Director Security were both present at the spot. Police personnel in Nandigram were in thousands which makes the breach even more alarming," they said.

They demanded that a detailed enquiry be ordered and the video footage of Wednesday's incident be made available in the public domain to clear the air.

