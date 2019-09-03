BJP demands probe into recruitment of marshals in DTC buses

Gupta, along with BJP MLAs, informed the Special Commissioner that Division Magistrate (Shahdara) Kuldeep Pakad acted as kingpin in total complicity. He said Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot was too involved.

"Divisional Magistrate (HQ) Mohd. Abid has filed formal complaint with the higher authorities exposing the scam. Delhi Government has ordered an inquiry to cover up the matter which violates basic rules of an inquiry as it is being conducted by a junior officer against an IAS officer of senior rank," Gupta told the media.

He said that only independent and in-depth inquiry by ACB can expose the culprits.

"Special Commissioner Police assured the delegation that he would get the complaint thoroughly probed," Gupta said.

He said the rules and regulations in hiring of 10,000 marshals in DTC buses were grossly flouted.

"The posts were not advertised.A Even the applications were not invited. The policy regarding reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs and EWS was thrown to winds. Even the condition for recruiting the local candidates was violated," Gupta said.

The Delhi Government had asked District Magistrate of all the districts to recruit marshals in DTC buses.

"The government said the candidates, most of which came from poor economic background were compelled to pay as much as Rs 2 lakh per head for hiring," Gupta said.

He alleged that "flouting all rules, the process was manipulated to ensure the candidates who had paid bribe were selected".

Since the scam came to light in public domain, the Arvind Kejriwal government is trying to cover it up, Gupta said.