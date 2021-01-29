BJP destroying country build by Gandhi, Nehru: Congress

Agartala, Jan 29 (IANS) The BJP is destroying the country that was built by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, the President of the All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev, said here on Friday while addressing a gathering organised by her party demanding the withdrawal of all the three Central farm laws.

Dev, a former Lok Sabha member from southern Assam, said that the BJP government has sold the farmers' interests to the corporates.

Saying that the Modi government must roll back the three farm laws, the Congress leader said that prices of essential commodities and fuel are skyrocketing, while the unemployment ratio too has reached an alarming high.

"The BJP government is publicising the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, but the women and girls are facing barbaric atrocities in the BJP ruled states," she said.

Dev also said that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing nothing but making false promises.

"Though their scheduled terms are over long back, the Tripura government led by the BJP is afraid to conduct elections to the tribal autonomous councils and the urban local bodies, because they know that if elections are held, they would lose miserably," she said.

"The BJP government, after coming to power in Tripura in 2018, has been allotting government works, projects and supply tenders to contractors and suppliers from Gujarat and other BJP ruled states, depriving the businessmen, traders and contractors from Tripura," the Congress leader said.

AICC in-charge for Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim, Kuljit Singh Nagra, while addressing the gathering, said that the Biplab Kumar Deb-led Tripura government has befooled the people of the state after luring them before the 2018 Assembly polls with the promise of "Acche Din" (good days).

"The likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biplab Kumar Deb also have the habit of making tall and bogus promises. But they do nothing to live up to the expectations. It was the Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi which gave the princely state the status of full-fledged statehood and constituted the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council for the all-round socio-economic development of the tribals," Nagra said.

He added that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had increased the number of tribal reserved seats in the Tripura Assembly from 17 to 20.

"Before the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP leaders had promised to provide 50,000 government jobs annually, but they did not give even a few hundred jobs. The BJP government has failed to deliver on all fronts," he said.

--IANS

sc/arm