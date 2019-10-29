BJP directs MPs to participate in 'Run for Unity' events

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The BJP directed all its Mps from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to participate in 'Run for Unity' event organised in their respective constituencies to mark the birth anniversary of India's first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.



Various programmes are being organised across the country on the 144th birth anniversary of Patel on October 31. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off Run for Unity from Delhi.





During his 57th edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to come out in large numbers to participate in the 'Run for Unity'.



"Since 2014, October 31 is being celebrated as 'National Unity Day'. This day gives the message to protect the unity, integrity and security of our country at any cost. Like every year, Run for Unity is being organised on October 31. People from all sections of society will participate in it," he said. (ANI)