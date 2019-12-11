BJP distributes book containing govt achievements in last 6 months, asks MPs to inform people

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has compiled the achievements of the NDA government in the first six months of its second term in form of a book which was distributed among MP during a parliamentary party meeting here on Tuesday.

"A book was distributed among MPs. It contains achievements of the BJP government in last six months. MPs were asked to go among the masses and inform them about the achievements of the government," sources said.



The book titled "A SPLENDID START Big Promises Delivered, Bigger Expectations Triggered #6MonthsofIndiaFirst" was distributed during BJP Parliamentary meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

The chapters in the book includes- One Nation One Constitution Becomes a reality After 70 Years, Ensuring Peace And Harmony- Post Ayodhya Verdict, Sweeping Reforms for 5 Trillion Dollar Economy, India Marching Globally, Empowering India's Nari Shakti, Decisive Six Months for Farmer's Income and Security, Fostering Good Governance, True Tribute to Mahatma #Gandhi150 and Quality of Life.

The BJP meeting ahead of crucial today's session in Rajya Sabha where The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be tabled. (ANI)

