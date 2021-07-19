BJP District President caught on camera consuming liquor in Bihar

Patna, July 19 (IANS) Liquor ban in Bihar is a milestone decision as claimed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with complete support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, a BJP District President has made a mockery of the law after he was caught on camera consuming liquor in the Madhubani district.

Siyaram Shah, the Jhanjharpur BJP District President, had thrown a liquor party inside the party office in Jhanjharpur. An alleged video of the party went viral on social media.

The video shows Shah smoking cigarettes and glasses filled with liquor and starters (chips packet) placed on a table right in front of him with background music.

Two more persons accompanied the BJP leader, however their faces are not visible in the video. Shah seems to be suggesting that they had organised the party inside the BJP district office near Jhanjharpur sub-divisional hospital.

IANS has not confirmed the authenticity of this alleged video and photos circulated on social media platforms.

On contacting him, Siyaram Shah said, "The alleged video is not authentic. Someone has conspired against me. The video is doctored and someone has shown my face in the video to defame me."

Chandramani, the Jhanjharpur police station House Officer said, "We have received the video and sent it to the lab to verify its authenticity. The matter is under investigation. Action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report. We are also making efforts to identify those persons whose faces are not visible in the video."

After the alleged video went viral on social media, Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad, posted a series of tweets and slammed CM Nitish Kumar.

"When will you send the BJP District President to jail? Is the liquor prohibition act made only for poor people and Dalits?" Acharya asked.

"What is happening under the government of 'mis-governance' babu (Nitish Kumar). Liquor trade is going on under the protection of the ruling Bihar government. They are making illegal money in the name of liquor ban," she said.

--IANS

