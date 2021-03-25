'BJP does not give respect to Tamilans,' says Chidambaram

Pudhukottai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Congress MP P Chidambaram on Wednesday during a public meeting in Pudhukottai district said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not respect Tamilians and are trying to impose Hindi in the Tamil Nadu.



"This BJP government does not give respect to Tamilians, that is why they are imposing the Hindi language in Tamil Nadu State," he said.

He further said that in Sri Lanka, tens of thousands have been imprisoned and Human rights have been violated.

"The world gives voice against Sri Lanka. UN Human Rights said that they would punish those involved in instigating human rights abuses in Sri Lanka. 22 countries voted against Sri Lanka. But India ignored this," he added.

Congress leader mentioned that, In 1998, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) sided with BJP but the alliance did not last. "Today, they have again formed an alliance with the BJP in the absence of Jayalalithaa. AIADMK should break the alliance with BJP if AIADMK holds any dignity," Chidambaram said.

He further said that AIADMK has been in power for 10 years and former Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa was sentenced to four years in prison and fined Rs 100 crores. "I do not know whether Edappadi K Palaniswami was a minister when Jayalalithaa was there," he added.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday, along with 13 other countries abstained from voting at UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on the Sri Lanka resolution. The resolution was adopted by the council as 22 countries out of 47 voted in its favour.



The resolution was brought after OHCHR earlier in January released a damning report on gross rights violations in Sri Lanka. China and Pakistan voted against the resolution. Although India abstained from voting it, however, reiterated its position in a statement made by first secretary Pawan Badhe in the council.

He said, "India's approach to the question of human rights in Sri Lanka is guided by the two fundamental considerations of support to the Tamils of Sri Lanka for equality, justice, dignity and peace, and ensuring the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka."

"We have always believed that these two goals are mutually supportive and Sri Lanka's progress is best assured by simultaneously addressing both the objectives," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)