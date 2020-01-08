BJP doesn't believe in democratic system, says Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the recent incidences of violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn't believe in a democratic system.



"BJP and RSS neither believe in the constitution nor they believe in a democratic system. They have strategies to suppress those who speak against them. This we can see in Jamia University, JNU campus and also in Gujarat," said Bhupesh Baghel.

"People are humiliated if they support the protesters," he added.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders and some outsiders were involved in the violence. (ANI)

