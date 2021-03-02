BJP factions stand united as Nadda visits Rajasthan

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said that our priority is to strengthen the BJP which is a cadre-based party. "Hence, we need to strengthen the booth, panna pramukh ( and sashakt mandal for which we should start working from today itself. We need to have a Panna Pramukh at each booth by the birthdate of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he said. "We won from the Surat seat with highest margin because our work at the booth level and Panna Pramukh level was the strongest here," he added.

Jaipur, March 2 (IANS) BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday was accorded a warm welcome at 12 places on his way from Jaipur airport to the Birla Auditorium, as the state unit of the party presented a united face with different fractions standing together to welcome him.

Earlier, Nadda inaugurated the BJP state working committee meeting at Birla auditorium.

Nadda further said that workers must find solutions. "We need to become smart workers who visit the location where there is an issue but don't just work like postmen passing the message. We should remember that we take people along and care for every worker. There are many people who do not take people along but walk alone but it won't work. Ekla Chalo Re won't work, he added.

Nadda also spoke on efficient handling of the Corona crisis by the central government.

Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, a slogan given by our PM is basically a roadmap for our economic growth, he added further.

Nadda said that farmer leaders have done politics since the last many years. However new reforms shall change their destiny and fortunes.

Attacking the Congress, he said that telling lies was in their culture and it was the responsibility of the BJP to bring forth each fact in front of the public.

Earlier, BJP state president Satish Poonia praised former CM Vasundhara Raje, presenting a united face in front of national president of the saffron party.

It needs to be mentioned here that BJP appeared like a house divided a few days before Nadda's visit where two factions under Raje and Poonia stood separate on many issues.

