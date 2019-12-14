BJP fields top guns for campaigning in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put all its might in Jharkhand on Saturday and fielded stalwarts, like Union Home Minister and party chief Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, for campaigning on Saturday.

Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh addressed three rallies each and Smriti Irani two rallies.

Criticising the Congress, Shah said, it was trying to instigate people by spreading confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). It termed this Bill, the triple Talaq Bill as well as scrapping of Article 370 as anti-Muslim, he said.

"Today the Congress is trying to ignite northeast over the CAA. The vote bank politics has been exposed now," said Shah addressing rallies at Giridih and Dhanbad. Stating that the CAA would cause no problems, he said, "The language, tradition and culture of the northeast people will be protected at all costs". Blaming the Congress for spreading rumour and misleading people, Shah said, "It kept the issues of Ram temple and scrapping of Article 370 pending for 70 years. One of its senior leaders Kapil Sibal used to say what was the need for hearing of Ram temple case in the Supreme Court. Now the top court has given the judgment, a grand Ram temple will be constructed". He also targeted the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for fighting in alliance with the Congress, which, he said, was opposing the separate Jharkhand state. "When youths were on roads seeking separate Jharkhand, who was opposing it? It was the Congress and the RJD that opposed a separate Jharkhand. It was the BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee that created a separate state of Jharkhand," said Shah. The Minister said, "the Narendra Modi and Raghubar Das governments have finished Maoists and buried them 20 feet under ground. The Congress and the JMM never missed any chance to plunder Jharkhand," "Rahul Baba should give account of their work of 55 years. We have done more in five years what they have not done in 55 years," Shah said said. ns/skp/pcj