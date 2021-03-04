BJP finalises candidates for first 2 phases of Assam polls

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday evening finalised the names of party candidates for the 86 constituencies in Assam that will go to the polls in the first two phases of Assembly elections on March 27 and April 1.

A senior party functionary said that the names of BJP candidates for the seats in Assam that will go to the polls in the first two phases have been finalised.