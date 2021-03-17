  1. Sify.com
  4. BJP finalises candidates for last four phases of Bengal polls

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 18th, 2021, 00:45:12hrs
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BJP's Central Election Committee on Wednesday finalised most candidates for constituencies going to polls in last four phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari and other CEC members attended the meeting at the party national headquarters.

General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh and senior party leaders from the state were also present.

After the meeting, Union minister and candidate from Tollygunge Assembly seat, Babul Supriyo said that discussions were held to finalise candidates for remaining seats.

"Names for majority of seats were finalised and will be announced soon," he said.

