BJP flays Delhi govt decision to withdraw buses from security forces

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for its decision to withdraw buses from the service of security forces. The buses were engaged for their movement to the city's borders where farmers are protesting against the new farm laws.

The BJP has alleged that the AAP, the main opposition party in Punjab, was doing this for "political gains" in next year's assembly polls there. The AAP government has extended support to the farmers, mainly from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, protesting at Delhi's borders demanding repeal of the three new farm laws.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri demanded that the security provided to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should be withdrawn.

Criticising the Delhi government, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh said that Delhi has to suffer for the Punjab aspirations of the AAP. "Delhi Government under Arvind Kejriwal withdraws DTC buses given to Police and para military forces for bandobast (arrangement) during duty. Delhiites will suffer for the Punjab aspirations of Aam Aadmi Party. Anarchists indeed," Santosh tweeted.

Demanding withdrawal of Kejriwal's security, South Delhi MP Bidhuri said, "It's unfortunate that Kejriwal has taken back buses to deploy police and para military forces for law and order. Delhi Police personnel deployed for Kejriwal's security should be immediately withdrawn because the buses were meant for law and order and security of people in Delhi."

BJP Lok Sabha members from Delhi Parvesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari, and Gautam Gambhir also criticized the Delhi government's decision.

Quoting a Santosh tweet, Tiwari said that it seems Kejriwal wants anarchy. Gambhir said, "This is very shameful that Delhi's CM doesn't care about Delhi police personnel and only cares about his vote bank in Punjab. There was no statement from him on the violence that took place on January 26. Our policemen were brutally attacked but he made sure not to utter a word just for his few votes in Punjab. People of Delhi are watching his petty politics and won't forgive him ever."

The Delhi Transport Department has ordered the withdrawal of 576 DTC buses at the disposal of Delhi Police in the wake of vandalism during the ongoing farmers' protest, sources in the Delhi government said.

