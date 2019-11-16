BJP fooling residents of unauthorised colonies: AAP

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Accusing the BJP of fooling the people of unauthorised colonies in the national capital, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday held a 'Dhoka Divas' across the city protesting against the 'frauds' done by the Centre and the BJP.

The AAP said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was fooling the residents of unauthorised colonies in the name of registration and it "exposed the gimmick".

The Aam Aadmi Party held protests, rallies and public meetings across all the Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Delhi on Saturday. All the prominent leaders of AAP, including cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors, and volunteers took part in the agitations.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia led the protest at Sangam Vihar, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh led the protest at Burari, while Cabinet Minister and AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai led the protest at Bawana. At Janak Puri, Pankaj Gupta led the protest, while Dilip Pandey was leading the protest at Mohan Garden, Vikaspuri. Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA from Greater Kailash, led the 'Dhokha Divas' protest at Deoli. "The BJP is following the footsteps of the Congress. Earlier the Congress cheated the residents of unauthorised colonies by distributing provisional certificates in the name of registration," Rai said. He said now the BJP was doing the same kind of "fraud" by initiating an online registration process. "If the BJP is really willing to regularise the unauthorised colonies of Delhi, then it should immediately start a proper registration process and stop this gimmick of online registration," said Rai. Sisodia said that AAP did not want the residents of unauthorised colonies to be cheated again by the BJP. "The Aam Aadmi Party is working for the development of the residents of unauthorised colonies from the time it came to power. Projects worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore, which include laying water pipelines, sewage lines, building of roads and other development works, are going on at the unauthorised colonies. AAP will not tolerate any kind of fraud with the residents of unauthorised colonies by the BJP," said Sisodia. He also said that it is unfortunate that the leaders of BJP were lying to the residents of unauthorised colonies. nks/arm