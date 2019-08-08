BJP gears up for grand celebrations in J-K on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for grand celebrations on Independence Day in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370.

Speaking to ANI, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina said around 50,000 Indian flags will be hoisted in the state, now that it is fully integrated with India.



"We will do flag hoisting in all panchayats, towns and cities of Jammu and Kashmir. We will invite all societies, NGOs, political parties, non-political organisations to come and celebrate this Independence Day with us," Raina said.

He added, "We have arranged around fifty thousand tri-colour Indian flags, these flags will be given to all Panchayats, wards and hoisted everywhere in Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 to mark the celebration of Independence Day."

Jammu and Kashmir was earlier this week stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature. (ANI)