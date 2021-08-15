BJP gears up for 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has geared up for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra that begins today.



The Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the seven new Union Ministers from Uttar Pradesh who were inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet last month.

The Yatra will cover 3,500 km that will include three dozen Lok Sabha constituencies and more than 120 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP State General Secretary and party MLC Govind Narayan Shukla has been made in-charge of Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister of State BL Verma's Jan Ashirwad Yatra will commence from Mathura on August 16 and pass through Agra, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and will conclude in Budaun on August 19.

The Yatra of Union Minister SP Singh Baghel will start from Firozabad on August 18 and will end in Mathura. Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Verma will start Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Lalitpur on August 17 to seek the blessings of the people. The Yatra will pass via Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot and will end in Fatehpur on August 19.

Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishor will reach Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, Lucknow in the morning of August 16. He will start the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Unnao and conclude in Sitapur on August 18 passing via Rae Bareli and Barabanki.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra will reach Lucknow on the morning of August 16 and start his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Sandila Hardoi. It will end at Ambedkar Nagar on August 19 passing through Hardoi, Lakhimpur, Bahraich, Gonda and Ayodhya.

Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel will start the Yatra from Prayagraj on August 18. The Yatra will end on August 19 in Mirzapur.

Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary will also reach Lucknow in the morning on August 16. He will start Yatra from Basti and will end in Maharajganj on August 18 via Siddharthnagar.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra comes at a time ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh which is scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)