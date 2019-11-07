BJP gets new office in Leh at height of over 11k ft

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party has opened a new office in Leh, the administrative capital of Ladakh, at a height of more than 11,000 feet. Party General Secretary Arun Singh inaugurated the new office on Thursday afternoon.

The office is equipped with modern facilities, including video conferencing, to access the Delhi party headquarters as and when required. An assembly hall has also been built. Arun Singh inaugurated the new building in Leh after performing puja. Ladakh BJP Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was also present on the occasion.

Ladakh as a separate Union Territory was created when the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two UTs with effect from October 31. There are two districts in Ladakh, Leh and Kargil, with a total population of 2,74,289. Ladakh is a Union Territory without legislature.