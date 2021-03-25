BJP gives final push as campaigning for first phase ends in Bengal

While BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Yogi Adityanath will be addressing several public rallies in West Bengal, while Mithun Chakraborty and Gautam Gambhir will be conducting roadshows to give a final push to 'impress' the voters.Shah will be addressing the public rallies at Purulia, Jhargram, and Bankura districts. He will also be visiting the Iskcon temple in East Medinipur.Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be campaigning at the Joypur, Taldangra, and Kakdwip assembly constituencies in the state."Heading to West Bengal to address election meetings in Joypur, Taldangra, and Kakdwip assembly constituencies. Looking forward to it," Singh tweeted.Rajnath on his previous visit to West Midnapore had said, "Whenever Sourav Ganguly crossed the crease, it was sure that he would hit a six. Likewise, with your support in Lok Sabha, we have crossed the crease and surely we will hit a six in Assembly polls and form BJP government here."Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be addressing public rallies in West Bengal as today is the last chance to lure voters in the constituencies voting in the first phase along with other constituencies.Adityanath will campaign at Sagar, Chandrakona and Nandigram today.Other than Shah, Singh and Adityanath, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty and the MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir are scheduled to hold roadshows in West Bengal.The first roadshow of Chakraborty is at Chhatna in the Bankura district.The actor, who joined the party recently, will hold roadshows in Saltora and Jhargram areas too.The cricketer-turned-politician, Gambhir, will hold a roadshow at the Sonamukhi area of Bankura district while he will be addressing public rallies at West Medinipur and Hooghly-Chinsurah constituency.On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the public rally in the Contai area East Midnapore, gave the slogan of "Bangla chaaye BJP sarkar" (Bengal wants BJP government) and said, "'Ashol Poriborton' is the need of the hour."In the run-up to the Assembly elections, an intense tussle of power has been witnessed between BJP and the ruling TMC, with both sides at loggerheads with each other on various issues. Several members from TMC have also defected to BJP. Several members from TMC have also defected to BJP.Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)