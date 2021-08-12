BJP government in cahoots with Twitter: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) A war of words erupted between the Congress and Twitter India on Thursday, after the micro-blogging platform reportedly blocked the partys official handle along with the accounts of scores of senior Congress leaders, days after it blocked ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for posting an image of the parents of a minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in the national capital recently.

Reacting to Twitter's action, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged, "While the BJP government in cahoots with Twitter lock down the voices that cry for justice, let's not forget the real issue.

"The real issue is the brutal rape and forced cremation of a 9-year-old Dalit girl in the heart of India's national capital."

"The real issue is the Delhi Police disallowing the lodging of an FIR for 15 hours. @narendramodi why have you not uttered a single word about this heinous crime against an innocent child?" she added.

Earlier, the Congress accused Twitter of locking the accounts of Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, K.C. Venugopal, Manickam Tagore and many other party leaders, along with seven Congress handles.

