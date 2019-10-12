BJP govt in UP favouring few rich friends, ignoring farmers: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for "favouring few rich friends" and "ignoring farmers" when it comes to providing loans to them.

Citing a media report about a farmer who allegedly committed suicide in Kannuj district, Priyanka tweeted, "On one hand, the BJP government forgave Rs 76,000 crores of a few rich friends in one stroke, on the other hand, our farmers in UP are forced to commit suicide due to the pressure of debt of Rs 35,000. This is injustice. The farmers have been hit with debt and the UP government is ignoring them."



According to the report, the farmer has taken a loan of Rs 35,000 from a bank in 2007 but failed to repay it. (ANI)

