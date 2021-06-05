BJP govt is celebrating Tika Utsav when people are dying due to Covid: Digambar Kamat

Speaking at the Installation Programme of Quepem Block Youth Congress, Kamat said, "BJP government compelled almost 2,700 plus families in Goa to light lamps and candles in memory of their family members who were forced to die by the insensitive Government headed by Dr. Pramod Sawant due to its apathy and negligence in handling the Covid pandemic.""It is the most insensitive act of the government and BJP functionaries to light lamps celebrating "Tika Utsavs" when the state is mourning the deaths of our citizens due to Covid," he added.According to a press release, GPCC President Girish Chodankar, General Secretary Subhash Fal Dessai, South Goa District Congress President Joe Dias, Youth Congress President Varad Mardolkar, Congress Leader Altone D'Costa, South Goa Youth Congress President Ubed Khan, Melvin Carvalho, Prashant Velip and Archit Naik were also present.Due to Covid pandemic social distancing protocol, only 30 youths representing almost 350 youths from various wards of panchayats and municipalities were enrolled in the Youth Congress today."The Youth Congress team has created a place in the hearts of Goans with their outstanding work of supplying oxygen to the Covid patients and extending other help in this Covid pandemic. They did not do any publicity of their social work and focussed more on the blessings of the people and the beneficiaries. We are confident that the strength of the Youth Congress in Quepem will once again ensure the victory of the Congress candidate in Quepem," Kamat stated while addressing the youths.While state Congress President Girish Chodankar said, "BJP government has announced compensation to those who have lost their lives due to Covid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an amount of Rs 4 lakhs each and Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has declared an amount of Rs 2 lakhs each to the families of the Covid victims. I appeal to the Youth Congress to provide all necessary help to the families of the Covid victims in receiving the total amount of Rs 6 lakhs from the government.""People of Quepem are ready to teach Deputy Chief Minister Babu Kavlekar a lesson for betraying them and the Congress Party. The sharp decrease in the vote share of the candidates supported by Babu Kavlekar in the Zilla Panchayat and Municipal Elections is a clear indication that his graph is coming down. All Congress workers must work with full strength to defeat the defectors,' he added.Congress Leader Altone D'Costa asserted that Congress will create history in the coming Assembly elections by defeating those who betrayed the people's mandate for "selfish gains". (ANI)