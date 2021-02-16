BJP govt is rectifying the mistakes of history, says PM Modi

The correction is being done as the country approaches the 75th year of its independence, said the Prime Minister while addressing people after laying the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake at Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich via video conference.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government is correcting irregularities in writing of history which did not give importance to most of the people who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

It is more important to remember the contribution of the historical heroes and heroines that have made an immense contribution to the country, the Prime Minister said.

He lamented the fact that the people who sacrificed everything for India and Indianness have not been given their due in history books.

"These irregularities and injustice against the makers of Indian history by the writers of Indian history are now being corrected as we are entering the 75th year of Independence."

The Prime Minister emphasised that the history of India is not just the history written by colonial powers or those with colonial mindsets. "Indian history is what has been nurtured by the common people in their folklore and taken forward by generations."

The Prime Minister asked whether the first Prime Minister of Azad Hind Government, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has been given the place that he deserves.

Modi said that the ruling government had recognised Netaji by strengthening his identity from Red Fort to Andaman Nicobar.

Similarly, the Prime Minister said, that the treatment to the unifier of more than 500 princely states, Sardar Patel is also well-known. "Today, the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue is that of Sardar Patel."

The key architect of the Constitution and voice of the exploited, deprived and downtrodden, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, was always looked through the political prism. Today, the Prime Minister said, all places associated with Dr Ambedkar from India to England are being developed as PanchTeerth.

"There are innumerable personalities who were not recognised due to various reasons. Can we forget what happened with the bravehearts of Chauri Chaura?" asked the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that Maharaja Suheldev's contribution to protect Indianness was similarly ignored.

The Prime Minister recalled Maharaja Suheldev's contribution as a sensitive and development-oriented ruler.

"Maharaja Suheldev has been kept alive in the hearts of people by the folklore of Awadh, Tarai and Poorvanchal despite being ignored by textbooks."