BJP govt not to celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanti this year

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI):The new BJP Government in Karnataka on Tuesday decided not to not to celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanti this year.

An order in this regard was issued to the Kannada and Culture Department on a decision taken by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at a Cabinet meeting.

Last year, a political controversy had erupted over Tipu Sultan birth anniversary between the then ruling Congress government and the BJP.



The Congress government led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah was of the view that the 18th-century ruler of Mysore was a "freedom fighter" as he killed in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war and thus his birth anniversary should be celebrated while the BJP claimed that the ruler was against Kannada language and an "anti-Hindu". (ANI)

