BJP has no respect for Constitution: BSP leader on Raghuraj's 'burry alive' comment

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): BSP leader and National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday hit out at BJP leader Raghuraj Singh who sparked a controversy after claiming to 'burry alive' those who raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that BJP leadership has no respect for the Constitution which has been created by Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Speaking to ANI Sudhindra Bhadoria said that, "I think this kind of language which is being used by the BJP leadership, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Bengal and in some other places prove that they have no respect for the voices of the students. The students who are raising their voice are demanding justice.""By using such a language, saying that they shall bury them alive, they shall beat them up and they shall also shoot them up. This only proves that they have no respect for the Constitution which was created and made by Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. They have no respect for the democratic system in India. I think soon the people of this country when an opportunity comes, will show them the door and they will be the end of this kind of autocratic rule," Bhadoria further addedBhadoria also criticized the Union HRD minister for giving a clean chit to JNU Vice-Chancellor and said that everyone knows that the students across India are on the streets today due to fee hike and unemployment."There are over 22 campuses where the students are protesting because of the fee hike, because of the unemployment. The government has completely failed on this front and the Education Minister, when he says that everything is just in universities is not making a correct assessment of the situation," he added.BJP leader Raghuraj Singh sparked a controversy after he said that he will bury alive those who raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Referring to the protests held by students of Aligarh Muslim University, Singh said, "You will take tax money for your university and raise slogans against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi? I will bury you alive," Singh said.The minister was addressing a public gathering here on Sunday organised in support of the newly amended citizenship law.Asserting that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented across the country, he said that people have the right to stay in the country, but "this is not a Dharamshala"."I want to tell the (Aligarh) Muslim University that the Muslims in Aligarh are very peace-loving. However, if you Gherao our officials and Muslim brothers, we will beat you. We will not leave anyone," Singh said.Talking about the riots in the state during anti-CAA protests, he said that less than one per cent of the people are criminal-minded."If Pakistan raises its eyes, it will not be seen on the map. If China bats an eye, we will respond to its bullets with bullets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not scared of anyone," he said. (ANI)