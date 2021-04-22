BJP has no right to remain in power: Kamat

Panaji, April 22 (IANS) The ruling BJP has no moral right to remain in power because it has "completely failed" to provide the basic fundamental right to the citizens of the country, Goa's Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said on Thursday.

"The entire country is in shock waves with reports coming from all across the nation of Covid patients dying due to the non-availability of oxygen. The BJP government has completely failed to provide the 'right to life' to the citizens of India," Kamat said.