BJP has started preparations for 2022 Goa polls: CM

Panaji, June 29 (IANS) The BJP in Goa has started preparations for the 2022 Assembly polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the ruling party's state executive committee.

"I have spoken about the last three months and how to approach the 2022 elections. We have started preparations in a big way for the 2022 elections and we will return to power," Sawant said.