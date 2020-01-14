BJP has withdrawn the book, matter should be put to rest: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Soon after the controversial book "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi" (Today's Shivaji Narendra Modi) was withdrawn, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that now that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has withdrawn the book and 'apologised', the matter should be put to rest.

"BJP has withdrawn the book and apologised for it, so I think the matter should be put to rest," said Raut while speaking to the reporters."This had to happen as people came on roads to oppose the book. This was not a political matter for us, this was a matter of honour and pride of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra," he added.The matter stroked controversy after BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal published a book titled "Today's Shivaji Narendra Modi" comparing the legendary king with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar distanced BJP from the controversial book on Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said that the warrior-king was one of the greatest in mankind and remains incomparable till date."Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not only a great warrior but a statesman of very unique quality. Therefore, people world over regard Shivaji Maharaj as one of the greatest in mankind. Therefore, we always say that he is incomparable," Javadekar told ANI."Jai Bhagwan Goyal wrote a book comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which has nothing to do with the BJP. We never knew what he was writing or has published," Javadekar said."However, as soon as it was published. We raised objection and he (Goyal) today came to the office and apologised to the people of the India, world and especially the people of Maharashtra," he added.Javadekar said that Goyal has also withdrawn the book.Leaders of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena had criticised the book and termed it an 'insult' to the ideals of the Chhatrapati Shivaji. (ANI)