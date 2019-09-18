BJP has worked for betterment of every section in Haryana: Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Haryana Finance and Revenue Minister Capt Abhimanyu on Wednesday said the present government has worked for the betterment of every section of the society, which has changed the picture of the state.

Capt Abhimanyu was addressing a public meeting at Singhwa Ragho village in the district of Hisar.



He said that in the last five years, he has tried his best for the development of Narnaund Assembly Constituency which was missing from the last 50 years. He said that today the transformation and development of every rural and urban area in Narnaund region is clearly visible.

He ensured that in the next five years, an efficient system will be made in the constituency, which will ensure that each student passing out of college and ITI will not have to worry about employment opportunities.

Abhimanyu said that in five years, Chief Minister Manohar Lal has tried to give an honest, transparent and accountable government by following the principles of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' and Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek. (ANI)

