BJP held intellectuals meet in over 350 assemblies in UP

A senior party functionary said that intellectuals meet has already been held in around 350 assembly segments, and are held in the remaining 50 odd constituencies by Monday. The BJP had planned an intellectuals' meet from September 5 to September 20 in all the 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) In the run up to the next year's Uttar Pradesh polls, the BJP held 'prabuddh varg sammelan' (intellectuals' meet) in over 350 assembly constituencies across the state in just a fortnight.

These meetings are addressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, ministers in Central and state government, and national and state-level office-bearers.

Lok Sabha member from Kannauj and BJP Uttar Pradesh general secretary, Subrat Pathak said, "Active participation of intelligentsia in the meet in all the districts and assembly constituencies clearly shows that the intellectuals are with the BJP and they are determined to form the government in Uttar Pradesh."

It is learnt that, till Saturday, little over 300 intellectuals' meetings were held in the same number of assembly constituencies and by Sunday evening it will cross 350 mark. Intellectuals and professionals working in different fields are participating in the meet.

"Our aim is to reach out to the intellectual classes and inform them about the ideology and policies of the party. Through these intellectuals' meet, we communicate and explain to them about development works and welfare schemes by the BJP government at the Centre and in the state," a BJP leader said.

As part of its poll preparations, the BJP Uttar Pradesh unit has planned several programs and events including membership drive to enroll minimum 1.5 crore new members, a 21-member committee at each polling booth, grand celebration of completion of four-and-a-half year of Yogi Adityanath government on September 19 at 27,700 'Shakti Kendra' (cluster of six to seven polling booths) and 'swachchta abhiyan' at block level on Gandhi Jayanti.

"Multiple programs or events planned as part of our poll preparations, we are trying to reach the maximum number of people with a target to approach each individual," a party insider said.

