BJP high command might present final list on Tuesday, says K'taka CM on Cabinet expansion

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who landed in the national capital on Monday to discuss state's Cabinet expansion with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, said the party's high command may present the final list on Tuesday.



"I had a detailed discussion about govt expansion with JP Nadda. I explained to him the ground situation in State. We want to give a credible and proactive Cabinet. By tomorrow night they might give us the final list, it will be presented by the high command itself," Bommai told reporters here.

The Chief Minister further said that everyone will be taken into consideration.

"A list of different combinations has been made. Everybody will be taken into consideration," he said.

"We have discussed with the list of possible ministers. Tomorrow because there is a Parliament session, it will be discussed once again in front of the leaders of the party high command in Delhi. The final decision will be taken after the discussion, whether the Deputy Chief Minister will be there or not, the high command will take a decision. The final number of ministers in the Cabinet will be decided by the party's high command. We will send it to the Governor and accordingly, the further decisions will be taken," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai on Saturday said the cabinet expansion will take place "pretty shortly".

This is his second visit to Delhi. On July 30, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his two-day visit to the national capital, he also met several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)

