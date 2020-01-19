BJP hit out at AAP over Indira Jaising's statement

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Delhi BJP on Sunday hit out at Delhi government over senior lawyer Indira Jaising's controversial statement.

"We condemned her statement asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive her daughter's rapists. This is the lowest level of politics by Aam Adami Party (AAP) because we all know she is so close to AAP," said BJP leader Saroj Pandey at BJP headquarters.



Indira Jaising has advised Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi to "forgive her daughter's rapists and murderers just like Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi forgave her husband's killer".

"The first verdict in the Nirbhaya's rape case came in July 2017 and it was Delhi government's duty to informed accused about the punishment decided for them. But Arvind Kejriwal took almost 2 years to do this. Did he inform them in October 2019, why? Does he want to help rapists?," said BJP MP, Manoj Tiwari. (ANI)

