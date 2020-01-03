BJP hits out at Patnaik govt alleging rising crimes against women in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): BJP leader Golak Mohapatra on Friday alleged that crimes against women are rising in the state and blamed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led government for the situation.

"In Odisha, the government which has been ruling for a long time did not bring any law against crimes against women. The number of rape cases and atrocities on women are increasing. The behaviour of police and their inquiry model do not go against criminals. We have apprehensions that Odisha will become number one in the country in rape cases," he told ANI.



"No new recruitments have done in the state police department and new stations have also not opened," he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that several cases have been reported where policemen raped women.

"We have heard three policemen have raped a woman in Puri district. Meanwhile, several cases have been reported in the state, where victims have died and the families are waiting for the justice because culprit works under the banner of the ruling party or in police", Mohapatra said. (ANI)

