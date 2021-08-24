BJP holds pan-India events to mark Sikander Bakht's birth anniversary

The BJP's Minority Wing organised events at the district and block level across the country to tell its workers about the role and stature of Bakht in the party. At the main programme, the BJP Minority Wing National President, Jamal Siddiqui along with party workers will pay homage to Bakht at Mehndiyan Kabristan in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) For the first time the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised programmes across the country to mark the birth anniversary of former Union Minister and Kerala Governor, late Sikander Bakht on Tuesday.

The BJP's Minority Wing has for the first time organised programmes to mark Bakht's birth anniversary on such a large scale. "Bakth saab stays in the heart of the party workers and we always remember him. Yes, it is true that for the first time programmes will be held across the country to pay tribute to Sikander Bakht," Siddiqui said.

"The new generation did not know about Bakht or other leaders' role and contribution to the party. Bakht saab was the founding BJP National General Secretary. He was one of the prominent party members from the Muslim community," Siddiqui added.

He said a lot of misconception has been created about the number of Muslims in the BJP by the opposition parties which needs to be cleared. "Muslims were and are a key part of the BJP and leaders from the minority community played an important role in the growth and expansion of the party," he added.

Bakht died on February 23, 2004, in Thiruvananthapuram while serving as the Kerala Governor. He was the BJP's prominent Muslim face after being associated with the Congress for a long time before joining the BJP. In 1980-82, he was the BJP's founding General Secretary and from 1982 to 1993 the party's Vice-President.

--IANS

ssb/khz/bg