BJP holds rally supporting CAA in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 20 (IANS) Top Rajasthan BJP leaders including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP state president Satish Poonia and leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria held a rally here on Friday in support of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present at the event.

The rally was attended by over 15,000 people including state MPs, state BJP leaders and Pak Hindu migrants who came from far off places to mark their presence. They raised slogans in favour of the CAA and chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai.

The rally started from Shaheed Smarak and culminated at Civil Lines Gate. Before the start of the march, the leaders gathered at Shaheed Smarak and offered floral tributes to the martyrs. At Civil Lines Gate, the gathering converted into a protest. Speaking on the occasion, Raje said, "The Central Government has brought this law for minorities coming from Pak, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. I have personally visited the Pak Hindu migrants and seen their plight. Listening to their plight brings tears in my eyes. It's a sad tale how they are living here without any facility," she said. Kataria said, "We had brought an Act to give new life to minorities who had been persecuted for years." "Those protesting against this Act should be asked to live the life of a migrant and then feel their plight. Pakistan had 23 per cent Hindu population, today we need to ask Congress government why Pakistan according to 2011 census has just 1 per cent Hindus. Where have they gone. Did they change their religion or vanished or came to India?" Kataria said. Bangladesh had 22 per cent Hindus during its formation but today only 5 per of them are left. Where did Hindus go? In Afghanistan there were 2 lakh Hindus, today there are only 500. Where did these Hindus go, Kataria said. The protest was also addressed by Poonia. Later, the protesters reached Governor House where they submitted a memorandum for the President. Speaking on the occasion Poonia said, "CM of Rajasthan has adopted double standard on this Act. He shall have to give citizenship to the migrants as this Act is passed by Parliament." arc/skp/bg