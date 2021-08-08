BJP holds state-level health volunteers workshop in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana), August 8 (ANI): The Telangana BJP has conducted a health volunteers workshop as a precautionary measure against the third wave of COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Sunday.



The workshop program was attended by BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi and party national vice president DK Aruna.

Addressing the media at the workshop, CT Ravi said that, "The initiative is a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and further stated that BJP always stands for public services."

He stated that the BJP government has taken steps to increase the Oxygen supply from 3,000 metric tonnes per day to 9,000 metric tonnes.

"The BJP ensured the supply of free medicines, free ration and further the availability of beds in the hospitals during the pandemic," he added.

The BJP leader said, "As a precautionary measure, BJP has called for a new campaign to organise health volunteers workshops. As a part of this workshop, a team consisting of one doctor, a male volunteer and a female volunteer from each district will be set to spread awareness about the coronavirus."

"Keeping in view of covid third wave the party has decided to prepare active health volunteers in two lakh villages throughout India providing training to all the volunteers at state, district, mandalas well as village level. All citizens will be vaccinated by December 2021," he further added. (ANI)

