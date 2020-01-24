BJP holds youth convention in J&K to garner support for CAA

Srinagar, Jan 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a mega youth convention in Srinagar to garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Friday.

Appreciating the participation of youth in the convention at Tagore Hall, BJP National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna said a majority of youth in Kashmir are ready to join the mainstream.

Khanna's assertions came after nearly three dozen qualified youth, some with Phd. degrees, joined the BJP here.

"I am happy to welcome dozens of highly qualified Kashmiri youth into the BJP," Khanna said. "They are our future."

The convention was organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Aijaz Hussain. Youth in large numbers could be seen outside Tagore Hall to participate in the convention. "Opposition parties used to say that Kashmiri youth are angry and against the Centre's policies. I want to say that not all Kashmiri youth are misguided. Dozens are ready to join the mainstream and make politics their career as evident today," he said. Khanna said opposition parties were running a malicious campaign in Kashmir that post abrogation of Article 370 the valley's youth would resort to violence to fight against the Indian government. "It has been over five months since Article 370 was scrapped, nothing of that sort happened here. Though some youth may be misguided but their number is very less," he said. He said that BJP was committed to serve J&K and CAA was a step in that direction. "Today, there are placards and banners all around this place that display slogans like 'Kashmir stands with CAA'. This law is not against any religion, caste or creed as projected by opposition parties," Khanna said. Speaking on the occasion, Hussain said that Kashmiri youth are ready to join the mainstream. "Kashmiri youth yearn for change and want development and prosperity in the region that bore the brunt of three decades of perpetual strife," Hussain said. "I am glad to see youth full of enthusiasm ready to join BJP." He said Kashmir is on the path of development after the abrogation of Article 370. "Today's youth convention is a glaring example of what majority of Kashmiri youth stand for," Hussain said. Meanwhile 36 Union ministers on Friday concluded their J&K visit which was a part of the BJP's outreach programme. The ministers inaugurated developmental projects and interacted with various segments of society and apprised them about the central schemes. They also received feedback from the ground post abrogation of Article 370. zi/kr