BJP implementing undeclared emergency: Congress

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Amid the crackdown in the national capital and the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states on people agitating against the Constitution Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress here on Thursday alleged that BJP had been implementing an undeclared emergency and the Kashmir model of normalcy across the country.

Congress leaders were being taken into custody by misusing the Section 144, said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi. Congress leaders -- Ajay Maken and family, Sandeep Dikshit along with wife and sister, and party's minority cell head Nadeem Javed -- had been detained, he added.

Senior leaders like D. Raja and Sitaram Yechry have also been detained. Stating that around 3,000 people have been arrested in UP, he said the internet clampdown had increased since the BJP came to power. The BJP should listen to the people's voice and roll back the CAA, he said and added it should not misuse the section 144 as the Supreme Court said it could be used only for the common peace and not for taking people into preventive custody. miz/pcj