BJP incharge of J-K Avinash Rai Khanna meets village headmen

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): BJP National Vice President and party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday held a meeting with village headmen in Srinagar.



Khanna, along with other party leaders, met the Sarpanchs (village heads) and assured them that no Kashmiri student will be harmed at any place in the country.

"After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, things are getting normal day by day. We also assured the village heads that no Kashmiri student will be harmed in any place of India," Khanna said.

Meanwhile, several local leaders of Anantnag district also joined BJP. (ANI)

