BJP initiates free campaign to fight corona in Bihar

A virtual meeting chaired by Radhika Raman, chief of the election cell, was held on Saturday where BJP leader CP Thakur said that corona is a viral disease which has no medicine available in the market.

Patna, May 15 (IANS) In a bid to guide corona patients, the election cell of the BJP Bihar unit has started a free suggestion campaign to educate people about the nature of the infection followed by treatment at the early and advanced level.

"Corona is similar to a viral disease but people generally become panicky once they have tested positive. I believe that there is no need to panic. Proper treatment under the guidance of doctors and following the Covid protocol is good enough to come out of the infection," Thakur said.

"The Narendra Modi government is making all efforts to provide oxygen to every state including Bihar. The death rate in Bihar is less than other states as people of Bihar have good and balanced eating habits. The recovery rate in Bihar is also higher," Thakur said.

Dr Rana Sanjay Pratap Singh, president of the BJP medical board of Bihar said: "We are conducting telemedicine care and OPD virtually to provide free suggestions to patients. Patients can contact us on mobile number 9835414095 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily."

