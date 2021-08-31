BJP invites Mulayam Singh for Kalyan's 'Tehravin'

Lucknow, Aug 31 (IANS) After slamming the Samajwadi Party for not paying respects for former chief minister Kalyan Singh, the BJP has now invited Samajwadi patriarch for the late leader's 'tehravin' function.

Though Singh shared a picture of the meeting on the social media and wrote that he visited Yadav to inquire about his health, sources said that he had also extended an invitation to the SP leader for Kalyan Singh's 'tehravin', scheduled to be held on Wednesday in Aligarh.

Sources said that Mulayam Singh told the BJP leader that he was unwell and would not be able to attend the function.

Kalyan Singh and Mulayam Singh shared a warm relationship even though they were politically opposed to each other.

When Kalyan Singh quit the BJP in 1999, he struck an alliance with Mulayam Singh and his Rashtriya Kranti Party was a part of the Mulayam Singh government in 2003.

--IANS

amita/skp/