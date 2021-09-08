BJP is backing its two agents - Kejriwal & Owaisi, says Sandeep Dikshit

Dikshit speaking to IANS said, there has been no case of ED and Income Tax or no raids on the leaders of these political parties and while every opposition leader is summoned by ED or raided, he gave the examples of Maharashtra and West Bengal.

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, AAP and MIM, former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit has alleged that the three parties are hand in glove to weaken the Congress.

Later in a tweet Sandeep Dikshit added that he was told by a BJP MLA of Madhya Pradesh that, "the Modi-Shah have two point agenda, one to strengthen their own party and second, to strengthen agents like Kejriwal and Owaisi, the evidence that he gave was amazing."

Dikshit who is two time Lok Sabha MP and son of former Chief Minister of Delhi, the late Sheila Dikshit, questioned why the government is not taking any action on them because they are helping BJP wherever they want and dent votes of other secular parties. The AAP is contesting elections in Goa, Punjab, Uttrakhand and UP.

The Congress is in direct contest with BJP in Goa Uttarakhand and Manipur, but AAP is posing a threat to eat into the votes of the Congress in Goa and Uttrakhand while in Punjab it has become main challenger. The AIMIM which was instrumental in upsetting the chances of the grand alliance in Bihar could not do anything in West Bengal and is contesting elections in UP with much fanfare.

NCP leader and Congress ally in Maharashtra Sharad Pawar also attacked the Union government on Tuesday and alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was being used as a tool by the Centre to suppress opponents.

He said that it's an attempt to infringe upon the State government's rights and to put down opponents, he also said that political cycles change in due course and he will raise the issue in Parliament.

--IANS

miz/skp/