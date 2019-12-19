BJP is Bharat Jalao Party, says Tejaswi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): In the backdrop of violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act leading to arson and damage to public property at many places, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav termed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a 'Bharat Jalao Party', while alleging that whole India is burning as the ruling party at the Centre wants to break this country.

"Every person has a right to protest in our country. It is the duty of the administration to maintain law and order but the whole country is burning as Bharat Jalao Party wants to break this country," Tejaswi said while speaking to media here."The CAA is not about Muslims. Now, we also have to give the proof that we are the citizens of this country. CAA and NRC are interlinked. The government has deliberately brought CAA," he said."From where tribal people will bring the documents," the RJD leader asked.Responding to Bihar Chief Minister's assurance to Muslims that there is no need to live in fear, Yadav took a jibe at him and said: "Sau chuhe maar billi haj ko chali"? (After killing/eating 100 mice, the cat goes on a pilgrimage)".On December 14, the RJD's youth wing had staged a protest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in Bihar.The protestors were raising slogans against the Chief Minister. They were also seen burning the Janata Dal-United's manifesto, claiming the Chief Minister is not acting on it.The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)