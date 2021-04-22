BJP is guilty of gross criminal negligence: Jaiveer Shergill

Jaiveer Shergill in a statement on Thursday said, "BJP is guilty of gross criminal negligence - Rising Cases, Increasing Deaths & Collapsing Health Infra is living proof of the fact that BJP is not 'Jansevaa' but 'Jaanlevaa' Sarkar - History will never forgive BJP's Jumlajeevis."

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) As the daily Covid cases crossed three lakhs on Thursday, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill alleged that the BJP is guilty of gross criminal negligence and is not doing "Jansevaa" but is "Jaanlevaa" Sarkar.

India reported 3,14,835 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic early last year, taking the overall infection tally to 1,59,30,965 on Thursday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

There were 2,95,041 new cases on Wednesday, 2,59,170 cases on April 20, 2,73,510 on April 19, 2,61,500 on April 18, 2,34,692 on April 17, 2,17,353 on April 16 and 2,00,739 on April 15.

Meanwhile, 2,104 additional people died due to the virus, which took the total death toll to 1,84,657.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered over 2,000 deaths in a single-day.

