BJP is obsessed with targeting political opponents: Anand Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP-led Central government of being obsessed with targeting its political opponents and asked the party of its source of funds in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Anand Sharma alleged that that parties opposed to the BJP were being targeted by the investigating agencies.

He also alleged that income tax searches were held on the people, who worked in the party's accounts department."The government is obsessed with targeting its political opponents. It works with a vendetta in mind, selectively identifying and targeting political opponents. It is not only the Congress and its leaders but the parties, which are opposed to them whether it is TMC, TDP, BSP, Samajwadi Party...the list is long," he said.He said the BJP was the richest political party in the world and noted that nearly 99 per cent of electoral bonds had gone to the ruling party.Sharma said reports have said that nearly Rs 60,000 crore was spent during the Lok Sabha election with the BJP accounting for the maximum money spent."From where that money comes? So there is no targeting when it comes to the BJP. It is slushed with funds," said Sharma.He said the agency has been used to target salaried employees of the party."They are salaried employees. They are not big sharks. They are not concerned about the people who have looted banks...We are a rule-based and rule-governed country. The same rule applies to the BJP also," he said. (ANI)