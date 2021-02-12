BJP issues show cause notice to its K'taka MLA for statements against CM

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the MLA from Vijayapura has been constantly making statements against Yediyurapa and even alleged that he would be replaced soon by the party's high command with a leader from the northern Karnataka region.

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (IANS) The BJP's central disciplinary committee on Friday served show cause notice to its own Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Karnataka for statements against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

A senior legislator from the BJP on the condition of anonymity confirmed to the IANS that Basanagouda had been served the show cause notice from Delhi.

Following the Central leadership's move, Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said that since December he has been maintaining that Basanagouda will face stern action for his remarks against the government.

Even as time and again, Basanagouda had made statements over the leadership change in the state, several other BJP leaders denounced any such 'development'.

Despite, Nalin and Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda's repeated warning to the Vijayapura MLA, he turned a deaf ear to them.

Basanagouda targetted Yediyurappa in December alleging that he was "patronising dynastic politics", which is against the party's ethics.

Subsequently, after the cabinet expansion on January 14, he alleged step-motherly treatment meted out to some of the constituencies, besides accusing the CM's son B.Y. Vijayendra of meddling in the administrative affairs.

Currently, Vijayendra is the BJP's state unit vice-president, while his elder brother, B.Y. Raghvendra is the Shivamogga Lok Sabha member.

Basanagouda, is presently active in the ongoing Panchamsali Lingayat padayatra (march) by one of the most dominant and politically influential communities. Panchamsali, the largest subsect within the dominant Lingayat community to which Basanagouda belongs have demanded that their existing reservation category be changed from 3B to 2A.

Despite assurances from Yediyurappa to review and study the socio-economic conditions of the community, the campaign continues. The 465km march from Kudalasangama will culminate in Bengaluru with a rally scheduled o February 21.

While BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Yediyurappa had to resign merely two days after taking oath as the Chief Minister owing to his party's inability to muster a majority in the state Assembly.

--IANS

nbh/sdr/