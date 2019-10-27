BJP-JJP alliance has disrespected people's mandate given in Haryana assembly poll: BS Hooda

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): As Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as the chief minister of Haryana for the second term on Sunday, former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP alliance has disrespected the people's mandate given in the recently held assembly polls.

Speaking to media persons, Hooda said: "This alliance has been formed on the basis of 'vote of someone, support to someone'. They have disrespected the mandate given by the people."BJP's post-poll ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana at the Raj Bhavan here.Talking about Congress' performance in the assembly polls, Hooda said: "It's a democracy. We had less time as changes were made in our party. If the changes were made earlier, then the results could have been different.""I wish that this government works for the people of the state. It remains to be seen how this government performs against the contradiction, which exists between the two parties," he said.In the Assembly polls, BJP fell short of six seats to get a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. It, however, stitched a post-poll alliance with the JJP, which has 10 seats, to cross the magic figure to form the government. (ANI)