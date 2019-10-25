BJP-JJP seals Haryana deal, Dushyant to be Deputy CM

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janata Party on Friday sealed the deal for government formation in Haryana.

The announcement was made by BJP President Amit Shah in the presence of JJP chief Dushyant Chautala.

"The two parties have decided to form the government to respect the mandate of the people. It has been decided that the Chief Minister will be from the BJP and the Deputy CM from the JJP," Shah said.

On his part, Dushyant Chautala said that his party has decided to support the BJP "for the stability of the government in Haryana".

It seems likely that Dushyant Chautala will be the new Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the party has called a meeting of the legislators and will meet the Governor on Saturday to stake claim. The Chautala clan is making a comeback to power after 15 years, when the JJP leader's grandfather Om Prakash Chautala was defeated by the Congress in the 2004 elections. The BJP won 40 seats in the October 21 Assembly elections, seven down from its 2014 total and six short of a simple majority in the 90-member House. The JJP, which is less than a year old, won 10 seats. miz/vd