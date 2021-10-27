BJP joins hands with smaller outfits in UP

Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its return to power in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The party is joining hands with small -- even miniscule parties that presently have no presence in the political horizon of the state.

At a press conference held here on Wednesday, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh announced that several parties had decided to support the BJP in the upcoming elections.