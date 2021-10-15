BJP Kisan Morcha's national executive meet on Oct 30 in Delhi

The BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also attend the meeting, presided over by the BJP's Kisan Morcha national president and MP Rajkumar Chahar.

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Amid the ongoing farmers unrest in poll-bound states, the BJP Kisan Morcha will hold its national executive meeting on October 30 in Delhi.

Farmers in western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have been protesting since last one year against the three new farm laws passed by the Centre.

The meeting holds importance post the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri which claimed nine lives, including four farmers.

"In the meeting, plans to reach out farmers in poll-bound states will be discussed and a special campaign will be finalised to expose political rivals who are politicising the farmers' issue and misleading them," a party functionary said.

Assembly polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur in February-March 2022.

Another party leader said that plans to explain to people how farmers have benefited in the last seven years of the Narendra Modi government will also be discussed.

"The Modi government is working continuously for doubling the farmers income," he said.

The BJP leadership has asked all its morchas to conclude their national executive meetings by October.

A two-day executive meeting of the Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha was held in Varanasi and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Morcha organised its national executive on September 23-24 in Ranchi.

The BJP Mahila Morcha held its national executive in Dehradun on September 26-27. The Saffron party youth wing held its national executive meet on October 5.

Saffron party minority Morcha will also hold its national executive on October 24.

